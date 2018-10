WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Maxine Waters said on Wednesday that her Washington office was the target of a suspicious package.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) arrives for the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“I have been informed by U.S. Capitol Police that my Washington, DC office was the target of a suspicious package that has been referred to the FBI,” Waters said in a statement.