FBI confirms two more suspicious packages addressed to California congresswoman

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two more suspicious packages, similar to those intercepted before reaching U.S. President Barack Obama and other high-profile Democrats, were found addressed to California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, the FBI said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Congresswoman Maxine Waters during a national day of action called "Keep Families Together" to protest the Trump administration's "Zero Tolerance" policy in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

The two parcels intended for Waters, a veteran Democratic U.S. representative from Los Angeles and an outspoken critic of Republican President Donald Trump, take to eight the total number of suspected package bombs under investigation.