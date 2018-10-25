FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
October 25, 2018 / 2:14 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

FBI confirms two more suspicious packages addressed to California congresswoman

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two more suspicious packages, similar to those intercepted before reaching U.S. President Barack Obama and other high-profile Democrats, were found addressed to California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, the FBI said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Congresswoman Maxine Waters during a national day of action called "Keep Families Together" to protest the Trump administration's "Zero Tolerance" policy in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

The two parcels intended for Waters, a veteran Democratic U.S. representative from Los Angeles and an outspoken critic of Republican President Donald Trump, take to eight the total number of suspected package bombs under investigation.

Reporting by Jane Ross in Los Angeles; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.