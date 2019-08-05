Florida man who sent explosives to Trump critics faces sentencing

(Reuters) - A Florida man who has admitted mailing pipes filled with explosives to prominent Democrats and critics of U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to be sentenced on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Cesar Altieri Sayoc appears in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. in this August 31, 2005 handout booking photo obtained by Reuters October 26, 2018. Hennepin County SheriffÕs Office/Handout via REUTERS

Cesar Sayoc, 57, who pleaded guilty in March to using weapons of mass destruction and other crimes, was due to appear before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) in Manhattan federal court.

Prosecutors have described Sayoc in court filings as the mastermind of a “two-week terrorist attack” motivated by “hate-filled ideology.” They have asked Rakoff to sentence him to life in prison, saying he is dangerous to the public.

Sayoc’s lawyers have painted a sharply contrasting picture of their client, who they said was “kind-hearted and eager to please,” but suffered from severe learning disabilities, childhood abuse and steroid use that left him isolated and paranoid.

“In this darkness, Mr. Sayoc found light in Donald J. Trump,” his lawyers said. At the time he was arrested in October, they said, Sayoc was living in his van and had become preoccupied with conspiracy theories spread on social media about Trump’s opponents.

“The combination of his cognitive deficiencies, steroid-induced delusional thinking, political naiveté and his isolation resulted in Mr. Sayoc being unable to critically evaluate these claims,” they said.

They are asking Rakoff to sentence their client to just over the legal minimum sentence of 10 years.

Sayoc sent packages containing pipes stuffed with explosives, wires and alarm clocks to 16 intended targets, including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, billionaire investor and Democratic donor George Soros, former Central Intelligence Agency director John Brennan, actor Robert DeNiro and CNN.

All of the devices were intercepted and none exploded.

Sayoc has shown signs of regret about his guilty plea, writing a series of handwritten letters to Rakoff saying that the packages were hoaxes, and that he did not intend for them to explode or for anyone to be injured.

A report by federal investigators concluded the devices Sayoc sent had no mechanism to trigger an explosion and would not have worked as bombs.

Prosecutors have said in court papers the letters show that Sayoc has not accepted responsibility for his actions and amount to an attempt to “retract” his plea.