FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
October 25, 2018 / 10:15 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Person in custody in connection with U.S. parcel bombs

Zachary Fagenson

1 Min Read

Related Coverage

MIAMI (Reuters) - Federal authorities arrested a person on Friday in connection with a dozen parcel bombs sent to Democratic politicians and high-profile critics of U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The person was taken into custody in the Miami area, a law enforcement official said. The investigation into this week’s wave of suspicious packages had focused on southern Florida and a mail sorting facility in the area.

No one had claimed responsibility for parcel bombs, which were denounced by authorities as terrorism and came less than two weeks ahead of U.S. congressional elections that could alter the balance of power in Washington.

Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Additional reporting by Gina Cherelus, Gabriella Borter and Peter Szekely in New York, Mark Hosenball, Makini Brice and Susan Heavey in Washington, and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.