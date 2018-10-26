Person in custody in connection with U.S. parcel bombs

MIAMI (Reuters) - Federal authorities arrested a person on Friday in connection with a dozen parcel bombs sent to Democratic politicians and high-profile critics of U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The person was taken into custody in the Miami area, a law enforcement official said. The investigation into this week’s wave of suspicious packages had focused on southern Florida and a mail sorting facility in the area.

No one had claimed responsibility for parcel bombs, which were denounced by authorities as terrorism and came less than two weeks ahead of U.S. congressional elections that could alter the balance of power in Washington.