U.S. ready to prosecute man acquitted in Pakistan of American reporter's murder: Blinken

FILE PHOTO: Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is seen as he faces reporters during his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. is prepared to prosecute in the United States the man acquitted by Pakistan’s top court of the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

The Pakistani Supreme Court’s decision to acquit Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh “is an affront to terrorism victims everywhere, including in Pakistan,” Blinken said in a statement, adding that Washington expected Pakistan to review its legal options to “ensure justice is served.”