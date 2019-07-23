Pakistan Prime Minister says he will try to persuade Taliban to meet Afghan government

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington, U.S., July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he would try on his return home from a U.S. visit to persuade the Taliban to meet with the Afghan government.

“I will meet the Taliban and I will try my best to get them to talk to the Afghan government,” Khan said during an appearance at the U.S. Institute of Peace.

The Taliban have refused to hold direct negotiations on a peace settlement with the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, which they view as a puppet of the United States.