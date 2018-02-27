FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 4:10 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

U.S. says seeing 'positive indicators' from Pakistan on militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military is seeing some “positive indicators” from Pakistan showing it is becoming more responsive to U.S. concerns about militant safehavens in the country but Islamabad has yet to make a strategic shift, a top U.S. general said on Tuesday.

“We are now beginning to see very positive indicators ... that they are moving in the right direction,” said U.S. Army General Joseph Votel, head of the U.S. military’s Central Command, citing unspecified Pakistani actions “on the ground.”

“It does not yet equal the decisive action that we would like to see them take in terms of a strategic shift, but they are positive indicators,” Votel told a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
