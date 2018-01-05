FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
#World News
January 5, 2018 / 12:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Pakistan criticizes 'shifting goalposts' after U.S. aid suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan said on Friday U.S. “arbitrary deadlines” and its shifting of goalposts were counterproductive to defeating common security threats in the region after the United States slashed aid to Pakistan.

“We are engaged with the U.S. administration on the issue of security cooperation and await further detail,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement following a U.S. announcement it was suspending all military assistance, believed to be at least $900 million.

“Arbitrary deadlines, unilateral pronouncements and shifting goalposts are counterproductive in addressing common threats,” the ministry said.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.