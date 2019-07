U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives for meetings at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at a White House meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Monday the Washington is working with Islamabad to find a way out of the war in Afghanistan.

Trump held out the possibility of restoring U.S. aid to Pakistan, depending upon what is worked out, and offered assistance to Islamabad in trying to ease strained ties with India.