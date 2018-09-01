FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 1, 2018 / 5:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Israeli minister praises U.S. funding cut for U.N. refugee agency

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The United States’ decision to cut funding for the United Nations agency that supports Palestinian refugees is a “realistic view of the situation and supports Israel’s position”, a senior Israeli minister said on Saturday.

“I praise the decision of the president of the United States to halt all funding of UNRWA - the body that enshrines the Palestinian refugee problem,” Israeli Intelligence Minister Israel Katz wrote on Twitter.

The U.S. announced on Friday that it will no longer support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), a move that has deepened a cash crisis at the agency.

Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Andrew Roche

