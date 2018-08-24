FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 8:15 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

U.S. to 'redirect' over $200 million in aid from West Bank, Gaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will “redirect” more than $200 million in economic aid for projects in the West Bank and Gaza to programs elsewhere, a U.S. State Department official said on Friday.

Fishing boats are seen at the seaport of Gaza City August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

“We have undertaken a review of U.S. assistance to the Palestinian Authority and in the West Bank and Gaza to ensure these funds are spent in accordance with U.S. national interests and provide value to the U.S. taxpayer,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“As a result of that review, at the direction of the president, we will redirect more than $200 million in FY2017 Economic Support Funds originally planned for programs in the West Bank and Gaza. Those funds will now address high-priority projects elsewhere.”

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Tom Brown

