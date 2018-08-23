Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Amazon’s JEDI rebellion

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Amazon looks set to win the Pentagon’s $10 bln JEDI cloud contract, but Oracle is fighting back. Plus: Is it time for Airbnb to sell its China business? And should Elon Musk be worried about a Chinese Tesla lookalike listing in New York?

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

If primary link does not display, listen to the podcast here.