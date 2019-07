Staff chat at the front desk of the Amazon office in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration was looking closely at Amazon’s contract with the U.S. Defense Department after getting complaints from other tech companies.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) were selected in April to continue competing for Pentagon cloud computing services as part of a contract that could be worth some $10 billion.