Russia says U.S. missile deployments in Asia would be a threat

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that a possible U.S. deployment of missiles in the Asia-Pacific region would pose a threat to international security.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said earlier this month that he was in favor of placing ground-launched, intermediate-range missiles in Asia relatively soon.

“U.S. actions are creating a threat for international security,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a weekly televised briefing.