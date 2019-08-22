World News
August 22, 2019 / 11:01 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Russia says U.S. missile deployments in Asia would be a threat

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that a possible U.S. deployment of missiles in the Asia-Pacific region would pose a threat to international security.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said earlier this month that he was in favor of placing ground-launched, intermediate-range missiles in Asia relatively soon.

“U.S. actions are creating a threat for international security,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a weekly televised briefing.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Andrew Obsorn Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

