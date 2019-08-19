U.S.
August 19, 2019 / 4:45 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

After INF treaty exit, U.S. tests ground-launched cruise missile

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Monday that it had tested a conventionally-configured ground-launched cruise missile that hit its target after more than 500 km (310 miles) of flight, the first such test since the United States pulled out of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

In a statement, the Pentagon said the test took place on Sunday at San Nicolas Island, California.

The United States formally withdrew from a landmark 1987 nuclear missile pact with Russia earlier this month after determining that Moscow was violating the treaty, an accusation the Kremlin has denied.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below