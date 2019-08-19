After INF treaty exit, U.S. tests ground-launched cruise missile

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Monday that it had tested a conventionally-configured ground-launched cruise missile that hit its target after more than 500 km (310 miles) of flight, the first such test since the United States pulled out of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

In a statement, the Pentagon said the test took place on Sunday at San Nicolas Island, California.

The United States formally withdrew from a landmark 1987 nuclear missile pact with Russia earlier this month after determining that Moscow was violating the treaty, an accusation the Kremlin has denied.