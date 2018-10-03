FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 9:06 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Man arrested in Utah over ricin mailed to Pentagon, Trump: report

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man was taken into custody in Logan, Utah on Wednesday as part of an investigation into envelopes filled with ricin, a poison, mailed to Pentagon officials and President Donald Trump, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon in Washington, U.S., is seen from aboard Air Force One, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

The man’s identity was not released, local police told the newspaper. A Federal Bureau of Investigation official in Salt Lake City referred Reuters to a statement sent to local media saying the FBI was investigating “potentially hazardous chemicals” in Logan, which is about 66 miles (106 km) north of Salt Lake City.

Reporting By Steve Gorman; Writing by Andrew Hay; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

