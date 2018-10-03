Man arrested in Utah over ricin mailed to Pentagon, Trump: report

(Reuters) - A man was taken into custody in Logan, Utah on Wednesday as part of an investigation into envelopes filled with ricin, a poison, mailed to Pentagon officials and President Donald Trump, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon in Washington, U.S., is seen from aboard Air Force One, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

The man’s identity was not released, local police told the newspaper. A Federal Bureau of Investigation official in Salt Lake City referred Reuters to a statement sent to local media saying the FBI was investigating “potentially hazardous chemicals” in Logan, which is about 66 miles (106 km) north of Salt Lake City.