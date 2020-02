FILE PHOTO: Acting Undersecretary of State John Rood gestures during a news conference after talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats in Budapest February 21,2008. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump thanked a senior Pentagon official for his service on Wednesday, appearing to confirm the departure of the Defense Department’s key policy official.

“I would like to thank John Rood for his service to our Country, and wish him well in his future endeavors!,” Trump said in a Twitter post, referring to the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.