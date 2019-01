FILE PHOTO: 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Arrivals – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos and wife MaCkenzie Bezos said on Wednesday they have decided to divorce after a long separation trial, Bezos posted a joint statement on Twitter . bit.ly/2H4kyq5