Canadian man pleads guilty in NY over role in Petroecuador bribery scheme

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Ecuador's state-run Esmeraldas refinery complex in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, August 15, 2017, REUTERS/Daniel Tapia/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Canadian man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in New York to a money laundering conspiracy charge related to what U.S. prosecutors called a scheme to bribe Ecuadorean government officials to win business from state-controlled oil company Petroecuador.

Raymond Kohut, 68, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Eric Vitaliano in Brooklyn. He faces up to a 20 years in prison and agreed to a $2.2 million criminal forfeiture.

Mark Bini, a prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice, said Kohut was part of a conspiracy with fellow employees, consultants and Ecuadorian officials that led to payments of $22 million in bribes to the officials, with proceeds concealed through bank accounts opened in the names of shell companies.

Kohut had worked in the Bahamas as an employee and contractor for Gunvor Group, a Geneva-based commodities trading house with several other trading offices worldwide. He told the judge that the bribes related to purchases of oil products.

“I know what I was doing was wrong and illegal,” he said.

Lawyers for Kohut did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Gunvor was not charged.

The Justice Department has had a long-running probe into bribery and money laundering involving Petroecuador.

It has prosecuted former Petroecuador officials who received and concealed bribes, businessmen and contractors who paid the bribes, and intermediaries who used U.S. and offshore companies and bank accounts to facilitate the bribes.

Gunvor said it ended its relationship with Kohut before learning of the Justice Department probe. It said it has been cooperating with the probe, and taken steps to ban the use of what it called “agents” for business development purposes.