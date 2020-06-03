U.S. indicts four chicken executives, alleges price fixing

FILE PHOTO: Chickens are retrieved from an Iowa farm by an animal rights group to avoid them being gassed as egg demand falls due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak near Fort Dodge, Iowa, U.S., May 16, 2020. Picture taken May 16, 2020. Animal Place/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal authorities have indicted four officials from two chicken companies for allegedly fixing prices and rigging bids for broiler chickens across the United States, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Wednesday.

The four executives include Jayson Penn, the president and CEO of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp, which is mostly owned by JBS USA Inc, as well as another executive at the Colorado chicken supplier, according to the statement. Two executives from a Georgia broiler chicken producer were also indicted.