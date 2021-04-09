Shares in North Dakota oil producers rise as major pipeline decision nears

(Reuters) - Shares of U.S. energy companies that use the Dakota Access Pipeline to ship crude oil to market rose on Friday following reports that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was unlikely to recommend a shutdown of the line.

A federal court hearing is set for Friday on whether the line can continue to run without a key permit while the U.S. Army Corps does an environmental review.

Shares of North Dakota oil producers were trading higher at midday. Oasis Petroleum was up 4.8% to $68.83 and Continental Resources had gained 3.5% to $25.88.

Energy Transfer, the pipeline’s operator, also climbed more than 3% to $8.16, while Phillips 66 Partners, a 25% stakeholder, was up nearly 9% at $33.12, its highest since last August when an appeals court allowed the line to keep running.

A federal judge last year ruled the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to produce an adequate Environmental Impact Statement for a segment of the line and ordered it shut and emptied.