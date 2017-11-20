FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. State Dept. studying Keystone XL route for 'permitting impacts': official
November 20, 2017

U.S. State Dept. studying Keystone XL route for 'permitting impacts': official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department is looking into whether Nebraska’s approval of an “alternative” route for TransCanada Corp’s (TRP.TO) Keystone XL pipeline through the state will require additional federal permitting, a spokesperson said.

“We have heard about a possible modified route, and we are in the process of gaining more precise information in order to determine if there will be any permitting impacts as a result of those changes,” the spokesperson said, asking not to be named.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Andrew Hay

