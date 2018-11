FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the darkened ground of an oil spill which shut down the Keystone pipeline between Canada and the United States, located in an agricultural area near Amherst, South Dakota, U.S., in this photo provided Nov. 18, 2017. REUTERS/Dronebase/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday blasted a federal court decision halting the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, saying the U.S. judge in Montana had made a political decision and calling it a disgrace.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris ruled late Thursday that the U.S. government did not complete a full analysis of the environmental impact of the project.