U.S. pipeline regulator to remain on site of spill until restart
#Business News
November 22, 2017 / 4:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. pipeline regulator to remain on site of spill until restart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline regulatory officials will remain at the site of TransCanada Corp’s (TRP.TO) Keystone crude oil pipeline spill in South Dakota until the line has been restarted, the agency said on Wednesday.

An aerial view shows the darkened ground of an oil spill which shut down the Keystone pipeline between Canada and the United States, located in an agricultural area near Amherst, South Dakota, U.S., in this photo provided November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Dronebase

Personnel will monitor the excavation and packaging of the damaged pipe section for testing, a spokesman for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said in an email.

The investigation over the spill last week is ongoing, he added.

Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
