West Texas pipeline to resume on schedule after spill: company

(Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Monday that a West Texas pipeline would resume operations on Saturday as planned after the pipeline spilled water with nontoxic green dye and residual crude oil near Abilene, Texas.

The spill went into Button Willow Creek and then into Canyon Rock Lake during a recent test, Energy Transfer Partner said. It did not specify when the spill occurred, and the company could not immediately be reached for further comment.

The spill involved an undisclosed amount of water, which contained “a very small amount of residual crude oil,” the Dallas pipeline operator said in an email.

The area has been contained, crews have begun cleaning up the spill and no changes have been made to the pipeline’s maintenance schedule, spokeswoman Vicki Granado said in the email.

The West Texas Gulf Pipeline is owned by Sunoco Logistics Partners LP, which is owned by Energy Transfer. The pipeline runs from Colorado City, Texas, to Longview, Texas, connecting there to the Mid-Valley long-haul pipeline system that transports crude to refineries in the Midwestern United States.