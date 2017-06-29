FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. says it has issued permits for three U.S.-Mexico pipelines

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has issued permits for three NuStar Logistics, L.P. (NS.N) pipelines crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The permit for the New Burgos Pipeline authorizes construction, operation and maintenance of a new pipeline capable of delivering up to 108,000 barrels per day of refined petroleum products, crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near Peñitas, Texas, the State Department said.

Two other permits were issued for existing pipelines crossing the border near Laredo and Peñitas, Texas to reflect a name change and authorize transport of a broader range of petroleum products, the State Department said.

The U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Judith G. Garber issued the permits.

NuStar Logistics is a subsidiary of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS.N), an American pipeline operator.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Richard Chang

