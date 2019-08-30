U.S., Poland may sign 5G network security agreement on Pence visit: official

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence walks outside Hotel Bayerischer Hof during Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Poland may sign an agreement aimed at securing 5G networks when U.S. Vice President Michael Pence visits the European nation in the coming days, a senior White House official said on Friday.

A goal of the agreement would be to protect networks from unauthorized access and interference from telecommunications suppliers controlled by “adversary nations,” the official said, declining to list any companies or countries by name.

“Important steps are being taken, some of which we may be able to announce in the next day or two, to develop a common approach to a 5g network security between our two countries to ensure a secure and vibrant 5G ecosystem,” the official said.

The United States had led a global campaign to convince allies to ban China’s Huawei Technologies, the world’s top telecoms equipment supplier, from 5G networks.

The U.S. government says the company is able to spy on customers and has violated Iran sanctions and stolen American intellectual property. Citing national security concerns, Washington slapped the Chinese firm on a blacklist that effectively bans U.S. companies from selling to it without special licenses. Huawei has denied allegations.

Pence is traveling to Poland instead of U.S. President Donald Trump, who abruptly called off his travel plans to stay home and make sure the federal government is prepared for a looming hurricane headed for Florida.