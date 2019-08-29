U.S., Poland to sign 5G deal when Trump visits -Polish official

WARSAW (Reuters) - The Polish government is expected to sign a deal with Washington on security and cooperation relating to 5G telecoms technology when U.S. President Donald Trump visits Poland this weekend, a senior official said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The planned accord comes after months of lobbying by the United States for Warsaw and other European governments to ban business with China’s Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker and a major player in next-generation 5G mobile networks, on security grounds.

Poland, which has close relations with the United States, in July proposed tightening its own cyber security standards and could ban certain products or suppliers from key parts of a future 5G network.

The Polish official said no specific company or equipment from any particular country would be excluded as part of the new agreement with the United States, although security and cooperation with Washington will be a key aspect.

“The agreement is expected to be signed, it’s a general declaration for the needs of security and future cooperation,” the Polish official, who requested anonymity, told Reuters.

He denied that the accord was based on a series of proposals on 5G made in Prague earlier this year, as reported by the Financial Times, saying it will be a more general declaration.

The agreement with Washington is expected to be signed in the coming days; final details are still being discussed.

Polish portal wp.pl first reported on Wednesday that a telecommunications and security agreement between Warsaw and Washington could be signed as part of Trump’s visit.

He is due to arrive in Warsaw on Sunday morning and will take part in ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of the start of World War Two. He is to depart on Monday afternoon.

Trump, who will travel to Warsaw with officials responsible for defense, energy and diplomacy, is also expected to announce more details of a June agreement with Poland to station additional U.S. troops in the country.

Trump previously visited Poland in July 2017 a few months after taking office.