FILE PHOTO - A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it had approved a proposed sale of 32 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets, worth $6.5 billion, to Poland.

In April, the Pentagon told Congress it was considering selling the jets to the European nation, a NATO member.