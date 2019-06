U.S. President Donald Trump greets Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Poland have signed several agreements, including an extension of a liquefied natural gas contract, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Wednesday.

Perry spoke to reporters at the White House, where U.S. President Donald Trump is meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.