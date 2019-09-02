Pence pleased Poland nearly ready for U.S. visa program

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech during a commemorative ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two in Warsaw, Poland September 1, 2019. Dawid Zuchowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Michael Pence said on Monday he was happy that Poland is nearing readiness for a visa waiver program.

“I am pleased to see that Poland is nearing eligibility for the visa waiver program,” Pence said during a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

Around 10 million Poles live in the United States, making them one of the country’s biggest ethnic minorities.