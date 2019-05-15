Polish leader to visit Trump in June: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump stands with Poland's President Andrzej Duda at the conclusion of a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, in Washington on June 12 to talk about security and defense among other issues, the White House said on Wednesday.

During Duda’s first official visit to the White House on Sept. 18, Duda asked Trump for a permanent U.S. military base and offered to name it “Fort Trump,” explaining it would be a bulwark against what he considers a threat from Russia.

Trump said the United States was considering the request, acknowledging that he shared Poland’s concerns about possible Russian aggression.

“President Trump and President Duda will discuss the growing United States–Poland strategic partnership and a range of mutual interests, including defense, security, energy, and trade matters,” the White House said in a statement.

It said the leaders would also reaffirm their countries’ historical and cultural ties, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the start of World War Two later this year, and celebrate the 20th anniversary of Poland’s membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.