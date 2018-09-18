FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Trump says U.S. considering permanent military presence in Poland

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States is considering a request for a permanent military presence in Poland as well as a visa waiver program for the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump during a meeting with Poland's President Andrzej Duda (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Poland is willing to make a very major contribution to the United States to come in and have a presence in Poland, and certainly it’s something we’ll discuss,” Trump said at the White House before a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

“We’re looking at it very seriously, I know Poland likes the idea very much, and it’s something that we are considering, yes,” he said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert

