New York police officer fired for deadly 2014 chokehold on Eric Garner

FILE PHOTO: Attorney Stuart London speaks as Patrick Lynch, president of the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association of New York City, looks on during a news conference after a New York Police Department (NYPD) disciplinary judge recommended the firing of officer Daniel Pantaleo, who used a fatal chokehold on unarmed black man Eric Garner during an arrest in 2014, in New York, U.S. August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The white New York Police Department officer who used a deadly chokehold on Eric Garner while trying to arrest him in 2014, giving rise to the Black Lives Matter movement, was fired on Monday, Commissioner James O’Neill said.

The officer, Daniel Pantaleo, was suspended earlier this month after a departmental judge ruled that the officer should be fired. He had previously been on desk duty since he was seen in widely viewed cellphone videos using a banned chokehold on Garner on a Staten Island sidewalk during an attempted arrest. Police believed Garner was selling loose, untaxed cigarettes.