Family of black man killed by Washington police get $3.5 million settlement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The city of Washington and the family of an unarmed black man shot to death by police in 2016 have agreed to a $3.5 million settlement of a wrongful death lawsuit, officials said on Wednesday.

The shooting death of Terrence Sterling, a 31-year-old motorcyclist who rammed a squad car after a high-speed chase, triggered demonstrations in the U.S. capital amid anger over police killings of African-Americans across the United States.

“In the tragic death of Terrence Sterling, a family lost a beloved son and brother, and thus we have a duty to bring some sense of closure to his family,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. “This settlement is a step in that direction.”

The family’s lawyers at the Baltimore law firm of Murphy, Falcon and Murphy declined to comment.

Prosecutors declined last year to file charges against the officer involved in the shooting, Brian Trainer, who failed to turn on his body camera before the incident.

A police review board found the shooting unjustified and recommended he be fired. Trainer, who remains on paid administrative leave, has requested a hearing that will be held in April.

Sterling, a resident of Fort Washington, Maryland, was speeding and running red lights on a motorcycle before Trainer and another officer blocked him by pulling their cruiser into an intersection.

Trainer shot Sterling when he began to get out of the squad car and the biker rammed his door.

Sterling had a blood alcohol level of 0.16, about twice the legal limit for the District of Columbia, and tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, prosecutors have said.