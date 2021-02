Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at another run for the White House in 2024 while repeating his discredited claims that Democrats “stole” the 2020 election.

Trump made the remarks during a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.