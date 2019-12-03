California congressman Hunter pleads guilty to conspiracy to misuse campaign funds

U.S. Representative Duncan Hunter leaves federal court after pleading guilty to missusing campaign funds, in San Diego, California, U.S., December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Duncan Hunter, a leading California conservative, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a single federal charge of conspiring to misuse campaign funds in a corruption case that could help Democrats gain his traditionally Republican seat.

The felony offense carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, but his attorney has said that prosecutors have agreed to recommend significantly less time than that. Sentencing was set for March 17.