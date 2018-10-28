Steyer accuses No. 2 House Republican McCarthy of anti-Semitism

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic donor Tom Steyer on Sunday denounced as anti-Semitic a now-deleted tweet from Kevin McCarthy, the No. 2 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, that said Steyer and two other wealthy donors were trying to buy the November congressional elections.

FILE PHOTO - House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a media briefing after the House Republican conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

McCarthy’s tweet, posted on Tuesday and deleted later, was captured in images on media sites. It referred to financier George Soros, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Steyer, all billionaires who donate heavily to liberal causes. All three have Jewish family backgrounds.

“We cannot allow Soros, Steyer, and Bloomberg to BUY this election! Get out and vote Republican November 6th. #MAGA,” he wrote.

McCarthy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Soros and Steyer were among the prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump who received parcel bombs last week. A 56-year-old suspect, a man who supported Trump, was arrested on Friday in Florida.

In an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” Steyer said he took McCarthy’s tweet, which accompanied a video of him making the same remarks, at face value.

“In terms of interpreting what he said, that seems, to me, like a straight-up anti-Semitic move,” Steyer said. “I think that there - that is a classic attempt to separate Americans. I think that absolutely falls into the category of what I’m describing as political violence.”

Steyer spoke a day after a gunman killed 11 Jewish worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest attack ever on the Jewish community in the United States.

Steyer, who is well known for his ads calling for Trump’s impeachment, said he did not blame the Republican president for Saturday’s deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, “but I’m absolutely associating and blaming him for creating the atmosphere that exists.”

He said the Republican Party has created a politically violent atmosphere and accused Trump himself of lawlessness.

Trump said on Twitter he watched “Wacky Tom Steyer” being interviewed on CNN. “He comes off as a crazed & stumbling lunatic who should be running out of money pretty soon,” Trump wrote. “As bad as their field is, if he is running for President, the Dems will eat him alive!”