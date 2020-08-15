Trump says he's considering pardon for leaker Edward Snowden

FILE PHOTO: Edward Snowden speaks via video link during a news conference in New York City, U.S. September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is considering a pardon for Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor whose spectacular leaks shook the U.S. intelligence community in 2013.

“I’m going to start looking at it,” Trump told reporters gathered at a press conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club. He noted that people on both the left and the right were divided on Snowden.

“It seems to be a split decision,” Trump said.