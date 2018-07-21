FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2018 / 12:33 PM / in 18 minutes

Trump says 'perhaps illegal' for lawyer to tape client

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said that it was “perhaps illegal” for a lawyer to record a client, a day after reports his onetime attorney had recorded them both discussing buying the rights to a story by a woman who said she had an affair with Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) - almost unheard of,” Trump tweeted, in a possible reference to an FBI raid on the office of his former lawyer Michael Cohen in April.

“Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client - totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong!” Trump added.

Reporting by Andrew Heavens

