U.S. relationship with Britain is thriving: Pompeo tells London

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 8, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States and Britain would continue to have a strong relationship regardless of the outcome of Brexit and President Donald Trump was eager to sign a free trade agreement with Britain.

“President Trump is very much looking forward to his visit here next month,” Pompeo told a joint news conference on Wednesday with British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt.

“It was evident in my conversations both with Jeremy and with Prime Minister May that the special relationship does not simply endure, it is thriving.”