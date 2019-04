FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint news conference with Chile's Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero (not pictured) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Santiago, Chile April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that China’s trade activity is often closely linked to its national security goals and warned against its “predatory lending practices.”

Pompeo also warned against possible intellectual property theft practices by China, when asked by a reporter about Chile’s relationship with China.