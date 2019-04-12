Pompeo, Chile's Pinera discussed Venezuela, trade war with China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reacts as he stands next to Chile's President Sebastian Pinera at the presidential palace La Moneda, in Santiago, Chile April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chilean President Sebastián Piñera discussed the crisis in Venezuela, the U.S.-China trade war and the “Belt and Road” in a meeting on Friday, Chile’s government said in a statement on Friday.

Pompeo indicated he was optimistic about finding a solution to the tariff war with China, which has rattled global markets and economies over the last year, the Chilean read-out from the meeting said.