World News
April 12, 2019 / 5:25 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Pompeo, Chile's Pinera discussed Venezuela, trade war with China

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reacts as he stands next to Chile's President Sebastian Pinera at the presidential palace La Moneda, in Santiago, Chile April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chilean President Sebastián Piñera discussed the crisis in Venezuela, the U.S.-China trade war and the “Belt and Road” in a meeting on Friday, Chile’s government said in a statement on Friday.

Pompeo indicated he was optimistic about finding a solution to the tariff war with China, which has rattled global markets and economies over the last year, the Chilean read-out from the meeting said.

Reporting by Natalia Ramos, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
