UAE welcomes Pompeo's speech, says as an important message for friends

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to students at the American University in Cairo, Egypt, January 10, 2019. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - A senior United Arab Emirates’ official welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech in Cairo on Thursday, saying it was a message of support for allies and friends.

“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech ... is important in supporting regional stability and identifying the dangers faced by the region,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter . “Washington, through its secretary of state, is asserting the importance of its alliances and supporting its friends,” he added.