U.S. committed to dismantling Islamic State in Middle East: Pompeo

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday the United States was a “force for good” in the Middle East and remained committed to the “complete dismantling” of the Islamic State threat despite its decision to withdraw troops from Syria.
“When America retreats, chaos follows,” he said in a speech at the American University in Cairo in which he also urged Middle Eastern countries to do more to combat Islamic State militants.
Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Lena Masri; Editing by Gareth Jones