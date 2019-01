U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt, January 10, 2019. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday the United States would withdraw its troops from Syria while continuing to finish the battle against Islamic State.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo, Pompeo said that Washington remained a steadfast partner in the Middle East.