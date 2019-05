U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to meet with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at Downing Street in London, Britain May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has postponed his visit to Greenland because he needs to return to Washington, the State Department said on Thursday.

“Secretary Pompeo must postpone his visit to Greenland due to a need for the secretary to be in Washington, D.C., today,” spokeswoman Mortgan Ortagus said.

Pompeo had been due to visit Greenland on Thursday after visiting London on Wednesday.